Todd Phillips Celebrates ‘Joker’ Sequel Wrapping With New Photos of Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga

Todd Phillips is sharing a surprise gift with fans as his forthcoming Joker sequel wraps filming.

The filmmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the news and share new images of stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in character. Phillips has previously shared only limited glimpses at the stars in makeup and costumes throughout the shoot for Joker: Folie à Deux, with the follow-up to the 2019 film set for release from Warner Bros. on Oct. 4, 2024.

“That’s a wrap,” Phillips captioned the post. “Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

Phoenix, who won the Oscar for starring in 2019’s Joker, reprises his role as Arthur Fleck, who was depicted in the initial film as an aspiring comedian battling mental health issues. Gaga is believed to be playing DC’s Harley Quinn, which appeared to be confirmed by photographs taken of the star while shooting an outdoor scene for the film last month.

Phillips first offered a look at Gaga in character when he posted a close-up image to Instagram on Feb. 14 of the performer holding Phoenix’s face. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” the filmmaker captioned his post at the time.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be one of the DC Elseworlds titles, along with Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel, set to exist outside of the shared-universe slate that is currently in the works from DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.