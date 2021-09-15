Jon Bernthal Cautions ‘Sopranos’ Film Not Like the HBO Series

Jon Bernthal is excited for audiences to see The Many Saints of Newark, but he cautions that the prequel film is different from The Sopranos television series.

Dropping by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, the actor said it was a “blessing” to be part of the David Chase project and that he was particularly impressed with Michael Gandolfini, who plays a version of the role made iconic by his late father.

“What Michael Gandolfini does in this movie and to be a part of his journey … I just feel really honored that I get to walk alongside him. I think he approached it with courage and real dedication,” said Bernthal, who plays Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano, Tony’s father. In the HBO series, the role was played by the late Joseph Siravo in flashbacks.

Noting that “super-fans” will love the film as stories told within the series will actually play out, Bernthal tempered expectations for those under the impression Many Saints will be like the HBO show.

“I will say that’s different,” he told Meyers. “I think people are going to go in expecting The Sopranos — it’s not that. I think that it was very smart that they set it in the past and it’s a genuine prequel. You will see that when [Chase] was writing this show, he clearly understood the full history of who these characters were. And for the real super-fans, I think it is going to be so much fun.”

The Many Saints of Newark arrives in theaters and HBO Max on Oct. 1.

Watch the full interview below.