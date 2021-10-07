Jon Bernthal Says ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Fan-Favorite “Sell Me This Pen” Moment Was Improvised

One fan-favorite moment in The Wolf of Wall Street was improvised from an anecdote Leonardo DiCaprio heard on his way to set, says Jon Bernthal.

A recent guest on the popular YouTube interview series Hot Ones, Bernthal was asked about the experience of working with Martin Scorsese and one of the most quoted moments in the 2013 film.

“It’s the mountain top; no one better, never will be,” Bernthal told host Sean Evans of Scorsese. “I learned more even with that sort of limited role. My whole acting style changed off of that.”

In the film based on the 2007 memoir of the same name by Jordan Belfort, Bernthal played Brad Bodnick, a small-time drug dealer and friend of DiCaprio’s Belfort. Bernthal steals the “sell me this pen” scene, a favorite among fans. Turns out, that moment was improvised, Bernthal explained to Evans.

“I use it as a really good example of the way that Marty kind of works,” he began. “When Leo was walking to the set that day, his security was a New York City detective and he said he had a job interview with the real Jordan Belfort. And Leo said, ‘Really? What was the interview?’ And he said, ‘He handed me a pen and said sell that pen.’ So, Leo, he didn’t tell anybody. He just threw that into that scene. And everything was reactive off of that.”

