Jon Favreau to be Honored by Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild

Jon Favreau will receive the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild’s Distinguished Artisan award during the ninth annual MUAHS (IATSE Local 706) Awards, which are scheduled to be presented Feb. 19 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. He will accept the award virtually, presented by actress Ming-Na Wen of The Book of Boba Fett.

“Jon Favreau’s list of creative, exotic and memorable characters lives on in his plethora of films, television movies and series. Jon is the ultimate collaborator who has worked alongside many 706 artists to help create memorable characters of all kinds in a myriad of different roles. We are thrilled to present the Artisan award to Jon as he is highly respected by make-up artists and hair stylists worldwide,” said guild president Julie Socash.

Favreau is currently showrunner and executive producer of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett for Disney+. As part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Favreau directed Iron Man and Iron Man 2 and executive produced The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Within the MCU, Favreau portrays Happy Hogan.

Among his additional credits, he directed and produced 2016’s adaptation of Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book and 2019’s The Lion King, and executive produced and directed The Chef Show, streaming on Netflix, after writing, directing, producing and starring in the 2014 indie hit Chef.