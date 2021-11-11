Jon M. Chu to Direct ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go!’ Animated Film

Jon M. Chu has been tapped to direct the animated film adaptation of Oh, The Places You’ll Go! for Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Warner Animation Group.

The film, set to debut in 2027, will bring the iconic story and characters of Dr. Seuss’ beloved book to the big screen and marks Bad Robot Productions’ first foray into feature animation as J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella share producer credits.

Based on Dr. Seuss’ final book, Oh, The Places You’ll Go! will be an animated musical that follows a young adventurer amid the peaks and valleys of life.

In 2018, Warner Animation Group and Dr. Seuss Enterprises struck a deal to make new animated movies based on the stories of Theodor Seuss Geisel. “We are beyond thrilled to bring one of the most beloved Dr. Seuss books to life for so many generations of Seuss fans. The pairing of this classic title, with the creative excellence of Jon Chu and Bad Robot defines what we at WB try to achieve; marry great branded entertainment with singular creative talent,” Courtenay Valenti, president, production and development at Warner Bros. Pictures, said in a statement.

Jon M. Chu recently adapted Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical In the Heights for Warner Bros. and is best known for helming Crazy Rich Asians. He is also attached to direct Wicked, the feature-film adaptation of the Broadway musical for Universal.

Oh, The Places You’ll Go! is part of a growing slate of animated projects Warner Animation Group and Dr. Seuss Enterprises are developing, which includes a film adaption of The Cat in The Hat.