Director Jon Watts Exits Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Jon Watts will no longer be directing the upcoming Fantastic Four film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watts, who helmed the massively successful Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, withdrew from Fantastic Four.

The exact reason for Watts’ departure was unclear, but it appears to be an amicable situation with Marvel brass.

“Collaborating with Jon on the Spider-Man films has been a true pleasure. We were looking forward to continuing our work with him to bring the Fantastic Four into the MCU but understand and are supportive of his reasons for stepping away,” read a statement from Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president and co-president Louis D’Esposito. “We are optimistic that we will have the opportunity to work together again at some point down the road.”

It was Feige who made the announcement Watts would helm Fantastic Four back in December 2020 during Disney’s Investors Day presentation.

Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, kicked off Marvel Comics in 1961. It was that comic book that reinvented the periodical publisher known as Timely and made comic book superheroes more realistic and relatable to audiences.

The comic may have found success right out of the gate, but adaptations to the big-screen never really found solid footing. In the mid-1990s, Roger Corman produced a low-rent, hokey feature that never made it to theaters — but can be found on YouTube.

In the 2000s, when 20th Century had property rights, Tim Story directed two movies that starred Chris Evans and Jessica Alba, among others. The two films in that incarnation of the Fantastic Four performed so-so at the box office, but critics and most fans were unenthusiastic.

A 2015 reboot directed by Josh Trank starring Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan was D.O.A after critics and fans flatly rejected the motion picture for a number of reasons.

Marvel Studios reacquired the film rights to their characters when Disney bought 21st Century in 2019. Since that time, fans have been clamoring for a Fantastic Four film that does the iconic comic book Justice.