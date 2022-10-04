Jonás Cuarón to Direct Bad Bunny in Sony’s ‘El Muerto’ Action Pic

Jonás Cuarón is set to direct Sony Pictures’ El Muerto, which will star Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Cuaron, the son of filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, made his directorial debut with the immigration thriller Desierto. Gareth Dunnet Alcocer (Blue Beetle) is writing the script for El Muerto, about a wrestler with superpowers passed down from generation to generation in a single family.

The pic is in early development and will mark the first live-action Marvel film to be led by a Latino character. El Muerto, a character originally from the Spider-Man universe, is an antihero and the son of a luchador, or Mexican wrestler, and next in line to inherit the ancestral power of El Muerto.

Sony Pictures will theatrically release the pic on Jan. 12, 2024. Cuaron co-wrote and directed Desierto, which starred Gael Garcia Bernal and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The movie won the International Critics’ Award at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival. He also co-wrote Gravity with his father.

As Bad Bunny gets set to become a Marvel star, the expanding Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters also includes J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, to be released in theaters on Oct. 6, 2023, and S.J. Clarkson’s Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, set for a Feb. 16, 2024, release.

Cuarón is repped by UTA. Alcocer is repped by WME.