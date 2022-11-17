Jonathan Bennett Wants to Reunite With Lindsay Lohan for a Christmas Movie

It may not be Oct. 3, but Jonathan Bennett thinks it would be so fetch to have a Mean Girls reunion with Lindsay Lohan. The actor recently said it would be his “dream” to star alongside Lohan once again.

“My dream and my goal is to get to do a Christmas movie with [Lindsay] Lohan and reconnect for the holidays,” Bennett told People about reuniting with his co-star. “I think it would be so much fun!” He even teased that he’d be happy to recreate an iconic scene from the film: “I would totally do the ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ in the movie with her.”

While Bennett didn’t mention his thoughts on a Mean Girls sequel, Lohan recently told Jimmy Fallon that she would be up for it, but that it was “in Tina Fey’s hands.” And that isn’t the first time Lohan has expressed interest in possibly revisiting Cady Heron again.

In an interview with David Spade in 2020, Lohan told him that she was “hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long” time. She added, “I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2 with the same cast, work with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew again and [Mean Girls director] Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted; I was excited to do that. But that’s all in their hands, really.”

Lohan recently returned to acting after a long hiatus. Her last studio films came out in 2007, with Universal’s Georgia Rule and Sony’s I Know Who Killed Me. The actress now has a three-picture deal with Netflix, the first of which, Falling for Christmas, recently hit the streamer. Her second project, Irish Wish, is currently in post-production.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lohan said she was having “a wonderful time working with Netflix” and is discussing next steps with the company, adding, “I would love to dive deeper and play a character who’s on a journey [of] self-discovery.”