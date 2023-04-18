Jonathan Majors Dropped by Entertainment 360 Amid Assault Allegations

Jonathan Majors is no longer repped by management firm Entertainment 360, with the move coming as the actor faces criminal charges in New York, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter.

The public relations firm The Lede Company, also stepped aside last month and is no longer repping him, sources tell THR.

Majors was arrested on suspicion of strangulation, assault and harassment in New York on March 26, after a woman sustained minor injuries in what police described as a domestic dispute. Majors was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.

Majors, through an attorney, has denied wrongdoing.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” the actor’s criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement at the time. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the district attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Those charges have not gone away, however. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 8.

Majors, who has been one of Hollywood’s top up-and-coming actors, has filmed a role in season two of Marvel Studios’ Loki as villain Kang the Conqueror, where he is said to appear in about half of the episodes. The series is expected to return later this year. Kang is slated to be a big part of Marvel’s future plans, with him serving as the title character in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is dated for May 2, 2025. The actor recently stared in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He also has the Sundance drama Magazine Dreams set to open in the awards season friendly date of Dec. 8 from Searchlight, which acquired the project before Majors’ arrest.

Majors remains repped by WME. Deadline was first to report the news of Entertainment 360 dropping the actor.

—Borys Kit contributed to this report.