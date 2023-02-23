Jonathan Majors Receives IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award Amid Busy Year on Big Screen

Jonathan Majors has more than a few fans, and now he’s got an award to prove it.

The actor — backed by a breakout year (and it’s barely March) that has already delivered a critically acclaimed turn in the Sundance Film Festival selection Magazine Dreams, last weekend’s Marvel entry Ant-Man the Wasp: Quantamania and the upcoming Creed III for co-star and director Michael B. Jordan — has received an IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award.

The honor is determined by IMDbPro data on the page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors worldwide. Per the site, it also lands in celebration of Black History Month. Jennifer Connelly, Simu Liu, Lauren Ridloff, Eiza González, Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Sam Rockwell and Alexander Skarsgård all received the trophy in years past.

Majors’ other credits include Devotion, Lovecraft Country, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, The Harder They Fall, Da 5 Bloods, Jungleland, Gully, White Boy Rick, Hostiles and others.

“IMDb fans, thank you so much for checking out my IMDb name page and making me the STARmeter Award winner,” Majors said in accepting the prize. “When I first started pursuing a career in TV and film, IMDb was an essential resource in helping me understand the entertainment industry and it continues to help me discover titles to watch and connect with other professionals.”

Added IMDb chief operating officer Nikki Santoro: “Jonathan’s stand-out performances in titles including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, The Harder They Fall, Devotion and Lovecraft Country have captivated audiences worldwide and driven fans and professionals to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about his work. As part of our recognition of Black History Month and our ongoing commitment to highlighting extraordinary entertainment talent who are reflective of our diverse global audience, we are honored to celebrate Jonathan’s accomplishments and growing career.”