Jonathan Majors in Talks to Join Michael B. Jordan in MGM’s ‘Creed III’

Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors is in talks to star opposite Michael B. Jordan in MGM’s Creed 3, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Majors is set to be the adversary to Michael B. Jordan as he reprises his role as an embattled boxer in a movie that will also be Jordan’s directorial debut. MGM set a release date of Nov. 23, 2022, for the third installment of the rebooted Rocky series.

Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are also expected to reprise their roles for the new movie that is being written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin based on an outline by Ryan Coogler. Ryan Coogler and Stephen Caple Jr. directed the first and second films, respectively, which punched their way to almost $400 million at the worldwide box office between them.

Majors plays Atticus “Tic” Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and was onscreen in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. He also appeared in A24’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco, starring opposite Jimmy Fails, as the quiet, quirky Montgomery Allen, an artist and playwright living with his blind grandfather (Danny Glover) and capturing the city around him through his work.

