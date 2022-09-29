Jonathan Majors in Early Talks to Play Dennis Rodman in ‘48 Hours in Vegas’ Movie

Jonathan Majors is in early talks to play Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate’s 48 Hours in Vegas movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

If a deal makes, Majors will portray Rodman’s infamous 48-hour romp through Las Vegas midway through the 1998 NBA Finals. Deadline first reported the news.

Majors is one of the more in-demand actors in Hollywood. He next has the military drama Devotion due out in November, and will soon appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he will play Kang the Conqueror, the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors will also star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, due out in 2025. Other upcoming projects include Creed III.

48 Hours in Vegas is based on a screenplay by Jordan VanDina as it recreates Rodman’s madcap adventure in Sin City with his skittish assistant general manager just as the Chicago Bulls were on the verge of completing their second three-peat in eight years.

The film will be produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood for Lord Miller. Ari Lubet, Will Allegra and Rodman will executive produce. Aaron Edmonds and Jorge Alfaro Silva will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Lord Miller produced Netflix’s animated feature The Mitchells vs. The Machines, and earlier won the Academy Award for best animated feature for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Majors is repped by WME, Entertainment 360 and Jackoway Austen.