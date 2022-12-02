Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Rampage Jackson to Lead World War II Horror Film ‘Operation Blood Hunt’ (Exclusive)

Golden Globe nominee Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) is teaming up with former UFC light heavyweight champion and actor Rampage Jackson (The A-Team) for World War II horror film Operation Blood Hunt. The feature, which recently completed shooting in Bangkok, Thailand, is described as “Predator meets The Dirty Dozen meets Underworld.”

Actor-director Louis Mandylor, whose credits include the My Big Fat Greek Wedding films and Rambo: Last Blood, directs from a script by Brandon Slagle (Battle for Saipan).

Operation Blood Hunt follows prolific expert of the occult and whiskey, The Reverend, who accompanies a ragtag group of military rejects to a remote South Pacific Island to investigate the disappearance of Marine units stationed there in 1944, said to be at the hands of the Japanese Imperial Army. Upon speaking with the island’s inhabitants, the group soon discovers the Marines had actually been massacred by a group of Lycanthropes, known to most as Werewolves.

Model, actress and television personality Sonia Couling also stars.

“I’m very excited to reunite with Louis Mandylor — as he has an understanding for storytelling and superb vision when directing action,” said producer Daemon Hillin, who worked with Mandylor on 3 Days in Malay. Hillin — who said that they were using custom built mechanical werewolves with fully animated faces, all done by remote control — noted that the film was “very unique, it has a cool comic book feel to it.”

Executive producers from BGG Capital are Landon Gorman, plus Rachvin Narula and Kulthep Narula from Benetone Films and Jackson. Film Bridge International will be repping the film with Ellan Wander and Jordan Dykstra executive producing.

Mandylor is represented by Jeff Goldberg at Jeff Goldberg Management. Rhys Meyers is repped by David Unger and Chris Prapha at Artist International Group. Sonia Couling is repped by Van Johnson at The Van Johnson Company.