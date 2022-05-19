Jonathan Rhys Meyers Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has signed with APA for representation in all areas.

The actor achieved heartthrob status and snagged a pair of Golden Globe acting nominations for Showtime series The Tudors, in which Meyers portrayed King Henry VIII.

That was after Meyers starred as the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, in a 2005 CBS miniseries titled Elvis — which won him a Golden Globe for best actor in a miniseries — and in movies including Oliver Stone’s historical epic Alexander, Bend It Like Beckham, and a part opposite Tom Cruise in J.J. Abrams’ Mission: Impossible III, among others.

He also played the king of vampires in NBC’s Dracula and more recently did a stint on History Channel’s Vikings.

Meyers hasn’t had representation in the last few years, although he was previously repped by ICM Partners.

Meyers is the latest name to join APA’s growing list of established artists seeking focused direction and new energy. The agency signed Terminator actor Nick Stahl earlier this year and previously brought on board its roster names such as Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Famke Janssen, Justin Long and Melissa Leo, among others.