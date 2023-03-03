×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Why ‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ Movie Is a “Hard Watch” for Star Jonathan Tucker

The veteran actor tells THR about playing a mysterious stranger who grooms an underage girl in Jamie Dack's debut feature film: "Watching the movie as a father and as a husband is brutal."

Jonathan Tucker attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch at Hotel Casa del Mar on February 11, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jonathan Tucker attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch at Hotel Casa del Mar on Feb. 11 in Santa Monica. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Since starting his career in the mid-1990s, Jonathan Tucker has racked up some 60 film and TV credits. But with his newest, the indie drama Palm Trees and Power Lines, the 40-year-old faced one of his toughest challenges.

The film, which marks the feature debut of Jamie Dack (who won a directing prize at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival), Tucker stars as a mysterious stranger who seduces a disconnected teenage girl. “I didn’t appreciate how challenging the whole experience would be of building the performance,” explains Tucker, who was quick to credit his director, co-star Lily McInerny and producer Leah Chen Baker for their work, adding that he felt it was his job to act while also supporting them during production. “But watching the movie as a father and as a husband is brutal. Watching somebody manipulate another vulnerable human being, particularly a young woman, is a hard watch.”

Related Stories

Monsterland
TV

'Monsterland': TV Review

TV

Jonathan Tucker to Star in NBC Space Drama 'Debris'

Even still, he’s gotten rave reviews. THR’s Lovia Gyarkye credited Tucker’s “disturbing brilliance” and he’s up for a best supporting performance prize at the Spirit Awards on March 4. Just don’t expect him to run to the theater when it comes out March 3.

“In many ways, the movie is grooming the audience, so when you finally understand how nefarious the whole thing is, you’re already at the end of the movie and you might feel used. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever watched myself in, that’s for sure.”

Palm Trees and Power Lines
A still from Palm Trees and Power Lines. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

This story first appeared in the March 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad