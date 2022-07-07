‘Nope’ Fictional Theme Park Becomes Permanent Attraction on Universal’s Studio Tour

Jupiter’s Claim, the fictional theme park featured in Jordan Peele’s upcoming sci-fi horror film Nope, is taking up permanent residence as part of Universal’s Studio Tour.

The new attraction, which will be featured at Univeral Studios Hollywood, was created by production designer Ruth DeJong and carefully disassembled post-production before being reconstructed at Universal Studios Hollywood — complete with original props and other details from the movie. Fans can experience Jupiter’s Claim firsthand beginning July 22, the same day as Nope’s theatrical release.

The Jupiter Claim’s opening is the first time in Universal Studio Tour history that an attraction has opened day and date with its movie release.

“I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized. That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of ‘backlot life.’ Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal,” Peele said in a statement. “It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members, and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”

Set in Southern California’s Santa Clarita Valley and both owned and operated by former child star Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun), the fictional family-fun theme park is based on the white-washed history and aesthetics of the California Gold Rush. The park becomes a pivotal location for the film’s characters, which also include Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ Haywood and Keke Palmer’s Emerald Haywood, who seek to investigate various mysterious and unexplained phenomena.

The now permanent attraction’s addition to the tour was conceived long before its L.A. arrival, with Peele, producing partner Ian Cooper and Monkeypaw Productions working with Universal Creative at Universal Studios Hollywood on concepting its integration to the Studio Tour early in production to ensure accuracy and authenticity.

Jupiter’s Claim will join other iconic movie sets that are staged within Universal Studios’ backlot, including Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds, the house from Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and Courthouse Square from Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Peele and bring a piece of his innovative film to Universal Studios Hollywood for our guests to experience,” Scott Strobl, EVP and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood, said in a statement. “Jordan’s creativity and ingenuity have produced unique, thought-provoking movies, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase his original Jupiter’s Claim set as a permanent centerpiece attraction on the Studio Tour, giving our guests a front-row seat to authentic movie-making magic.”

The partnership is part of Peele’s exclusive deal with Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group for film and television projects, which sees the studio leveraging both its film and television programming for content extensions, branded experiences, products, games and immersive theme park attractions or integrations.

Nope was written, directed and produced by Peele, and reuintes the multihyphenate with fellow Oscar-winner Kaluuya. It’s out in theaters July 22.