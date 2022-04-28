Jordan Peele Debuts ‘Nope’ Footage to Kick Off Universal’s CinemaCon Presentation

“Nope.”

That is how Jordan Peele answered whether he was going to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror film, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out before audiences get to experience the ride.

“The discovery and the surprise of it is part of the fun,” Peele said at a brief Q&A, during which he was joined on stage inside Caesars Palace by Anthony Fykes of Next Act Cinema in Pikesville, Maryland. It’s the first Black-owned theater in the Baltimore area. (Universal paired talent during each presentation with exhibition insiders as a way to honor their contributions in keeping doors open.) “Trailers will give you a taste, but we want to retain some of the mystery, so you can be satisfied going to the damn movie,” he continued.

But he was only joking about holding back the footage, as he did present an extended trailer that shed a bit more light on the mystery. However, Peele did ask the audience (filled with 3,000 or so exhibition insiders) to be discreet and not reveal any details of the footage, as it’s not going to be seen by the rest of the world “for several more weeks.”

His request will be honored here, but what can be revealed is that he said the film was shot in 65 mm and IMAX, technology that allowed him to “capture incredible images” with new techniques that he says has never been seen before. “This is definitely a ride. I like titles that are into how the audience is feeling and reflect on what they are thinking and feeling in the theater,” Peele explained. “I’m going to personally thrive on the amount of times that we hear ‘Nope’ in the theater.”

Opening July 2 from Uni and Blumhouse, Nope marks Peele’s third film with Universal and also reprsents a reunion with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, who became an A-list performer after starring in Peele’s Get Out. Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott also star in the film. Details are slight on the plot, but what is known is that it involves an unidentified flying object and a Black-owned ranch that caters to Hollywood productions.

Peele was followed by a lively appearance from “the OG” horror icon, Jamie Lee Curtis. She walked to center stage accompanied by 19-year-old twin sisters who work at Alamo Drafthouse in San Antonio, Texas. “What’s up, CinemaCon,” exclaimed Curtis, who pointed out the two people who gave her a standing ovation. “Oh, whatever, it’s only been 44 fucking years. I’m fine, I’m secure. It’s all good!”

Curtis seemed more than good, even teary at times, while proudly presenting the final installment of her work in the Halloween franchise, bringing an end to her bloody battles with Michael Myers over five decades. Fittingly titled Halloween Ends, the film also concludes a trilogy that began with 2018’s Halloween, the legacy sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic.

David Gordon Green once again directs, with Curtis reprising the role of Laurie Strode. Andi Matichak stars as Laurie’s granddaughter, Alysson, with the two working to stop Myers for good. The film debuts Oct. 14

“It’s been the ride of my life to portray Laurie Strode,” she said with her eyes welling up. She said that she now has an answer for why horror movies matter. “Horror lets us confront what we can’t control.”

She promised it would do more than that. “Trust me, it’s going to fuck you up,” she said before nodding to her current film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. “You people are the first people anywhere, everywhere all at once to get a first look at what happens when Laurie Strode and Michael Myers meet for the final time.”

Peele and Curtis came to the stage after opening remarks from Universal Filmed Entertainment chairman Donna Langley and president of domestic theatrical distribution Jim Orr. Langley promised exhibitors that when studio heads talk about the “magic of movies” at CinemaCon, it isn’t an empty platitude.

“It’s why we are all here today. We have never lost our awareness of all the hours spent to get us back here today. To everyone who showed up and got films back in the theater and made the experience safe, especially in times of fear, I truly thank you,” said Langley.

Orr said Universal is releasing more than 20 films this year, more than any other studio. He promised the studio is building a diverse slate that features originals alongside big franchises. “Tastes change, heroes come and go, but personal stories and ideas is what will always stand the test of time,” said Orr.

There is more to come from the studio’s packed presentation that is expected to feature (based on the marketing materials that appear on convention hallways at Caesars Palace) Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions, M3gan, Puss in Boots and more.

Below are highlights from other portions that have already finished.

• Uni presented an exclusive look at Minions The Rise of Gru. Based on the popular yellow pill-shaped characters from Illumination Entertainment, the sequel follows 2015’s Minions and is the fifth movie in the Despicable Me franchise, which has grossed $3.7 billion worldwide box office. Opening July 1, the story features a 12-year-old Gru, again voiced by Steve Carell, who appeared on stage.

Carell and his co-presenter from the cinema business had a hilarious exchange, with Carell teaching the secret of doing the voice of Gru, which he described as “Greek, a little Swedish, perhaps some German.” Using Gru voices, the pair introduced the footage in Gru which opened with minions as the pilot and co-pilot of an airplane, and they immediately cause chaos as they take off. The trailer concludes with a bumpy landing in San Francisco.

• Describing Easter as a “day of chaos” and a “Flipino’s favorite day,” comedian Joy Koy gave a hilarious introduction to the trailer for his comedy Easter Sunday, in which he stars as a fictional Koy at an Easter Sunday family gathering. “It’s about a mother with a family that just happens to be Flipino. We’re all the same. … We all laugh at the same things.”

The trailer includes scenes from dinner, karaoke and even a car chase. Opening Aug. 5, the cast includes Tiffany Haddish, Lydia Gaston, Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Lou Diamond Phillips and helmer Jay Chandrasekhar.

• Valerie Lucas from a Marcus Theatre in Oakdale, Minnesota, took the stage with actress Allison James, who is the lead in the upcoming horror pic M3GAN. James said she was surprised to be starring in another horror pic. “I’m genuinely too scared to watch 99 percent of the films in the genre,” said James, adding how great it was to reunite with her Get Out director Jordan Peele backstage.

The actress then introduced exclusive footage from M3GAN. The Blumhouse and Atomic Monster film is based on a story by the master of horror James Wan that stars Williams as Gemma, a brilliant roboticist working at a toy company who creates a lifelike doll. When she gains custody of her orphaned niece, she uses the prototype of the doll with unimaginable consequences. The footage, which drew loud applause, showed how quickly things can go wrong and how diabolical and murderous a seemingly innocent robotic doll can become.

• A trailer debut showing off Beast, a survival thriller from filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur starring Idris Elba. The footage shows Elba’s character on an African adventure with his wife and daughters when the situation turns desperate and they are hunted by a lion. We see the family going from smiling and happy to the car being overturned and Elba’s character doing everything he can to save his family.

• Another trailer featured Last Voyage of the Demeter from filmmaker André Øvredal. Dated January 27, 2023, it stars David Dastmalchian, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, Corey Hawkins, Javier Botet, Jon Jon Briones and more in a story based on a single chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula. It follows a merchant ship called Demeter on a voyage from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage.

