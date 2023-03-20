Jordan Peele’s Next Movie Set for Christmas 2024

Jordan Peele’s next feature is shaping up, with Universal dating the filmmaker’s project for Christmas 2024.

The untitled fourth film directed by the Oscar winner will arrive Dec. 25, 2024. Additionally, a horror thriller from Peele’s Monkey Paw banner will arrive on Sept. 27, 2024, Universal announced Monday morning.

Disney has likely box office behemoth Avatar 3 dated days ahead of Peele’s next feature, on Dec. 20, 2024. No castings or other details have been revealed about Peele’s fourth film.

Peele made a name for himself in the comedy world before making dramatic career pivot in which he became a top director thanks go Get Out, the 2017 feature that earned him an original screenplay Oscar. Get Out was the rare horror feature to be a serious awards contender, with it also nominated for best picture, director and actor, for star Daniel Kaluuya.

Peele followed it up with Us (2019) and last year’s Nope, the third collaboration between Peele, Blumhouse and Universal.

In an era in which it is harder than ever to lure audiences to theaters and in which the landscape is dominated by franchises and sequels, Peele is one of the few filmmakers who can get an original idea in theaters — and whose name alone is a draw for audiences. Peele is in the midst of a rich, five-year deal he inked with Universal in 2019.

Get Out grossed $255.4 million globally, with Us bringing in $256.2 million and Nope drawing $171.2 million. Horror, the genre in which he broke out with Get Out, is also one of the few genres outside of superheroes that are currently a dependable box office draw.

“Everyone was saying that movie theaters as we know them might be gone — for me, the theatrical experience is everything. It’s my link to myself and other people in so many ways and has taught me to love film,” Peele told the New York Times last year. “So I just wanted to make a movie that people would have to go to the theater to see.