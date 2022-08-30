TIFF: Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Set for Imax Screening at Film Fest

Jordan Peele’s latest film, Nope, is getting a special Imax screening at the Toronto Film Festival.

The giant screen exhibitor has super-sized the Get Out director’s third film, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, for play at the Imax Cinesphere Theatre at Ontario Place.

Peele will take part in a Q&A session after the screening. “Nope, like all of Jordan Peele’s brilliant films, invites and rewards repeat viewings,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto Film Festival.

Nope is the story of OJ and Emerald Haywood, who have inherited a horse ranch from their father, and carry the torch of his craft as an animal wrangler for film and television. When they observe unexplained phenomena on the ranch, they attempt to capture the mystery on camera, drawing them into the eye of an irreversible storm.

Peele, who co-produced Nope via his Monkeypaw Productions, used Imax cameras to shoot parts of the film, with Imax and other large-format premium locations having accounted for just over a third of the opening weekend box office for the adventure pic.

In 2017, Peele and Universal redefined the horror genre with Get Out, followed by Us two years later. Written and directed by Peele, Nope also stars Michael Wincott and Brandon Perea.

The film got a late July commercial release by Universal.

