Jordana Brewster on Doing Her Own ‘Fast & Furious’ Stunts: “It’s Like a Badge of Honor”

Jordana Brewster is detailing what she enjoys most about doing her own stunts in the Fast & Furious franchise.

During an interview with Yahoo Life, published online Friday, the actress initially recalled learning about “discipline and maintenance” as a teen when her mother, Brazilian model Maria João, first introduced her to fitness.

Throughout her career, Brewster admitted that she has faced pressure to conform to Hollywood’s beauty standards, but that she now credits her multicultural upbringing for helping her overcome it. She added, “I’ve always loved being strong.”

And that strength and mindset are what has allowed her to push herself in the Fast & Furious films, where she has starred as Mia Toretto for more than two decades.

“The more physical it is, the more fun it is for me,” she said of her performance and stunts. “When you’re working with a stunt team, it’s almost like working with a dance troupe. It’s so meticulously choreographed and planned. … To be able to be healthy enough to land the choreography and to do it myself versus having someone do it for me, it’s like a badge of honor in a way. I want to keep doing that.”

Brewster, who made her debut as Mia in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, also opened up about the joy of being able to watch her fellow castmembers grow with their characters throughout the films.

“When I see, like, the OG Fast and Furious. I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we do look very different.’ But in a really cool way, you know, because we’re evolving,” she explained. “I don’t really have that many qualms with aging, because the actresses I admire the most are all in their 50s and they look unbelievable … They’ve been through it and their histories are much, much more rich. So it shouldn’t just be about, you know, how you look.”

Brewster stars in the latest film, Fast X, which is currently playing in theaters.