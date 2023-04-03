Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Richard Madden to Star in ‘Killer Heat’ Drama

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden are set to star in Killer Heat, a love triangle thriller from director Philippe Lacôte for Amazon Studios and Makeready.

The film is based on Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbo’s short story The Jealousy Man, with the screen adaptation to follow twin brothers caught in a violent love triangle on a remote Greek island. A damaged local detective with a nose for jealousy is called in to investigate a murder.

Production on Killer Heat is set to start in May in Crete.

Gordon-Levitt recently appeared in Rian Johnson’s Poker Face and will next be seen in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and John Carney’s Flora and Son. Woodley has starred in The Descendants, The Fault in Our Stars, The Spectacular Now and most recently in the series Big Little Lies.

Madden is best known for playing Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, and will next appear opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Prime Video’s Citadel. Director Lacôte helmed Night of the Kings, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival and was acquired by Neon.

Roberto Bentivegna (House of Gucci) penned the script for Killer Heat, with revisions by screenwriter Matt Charman. Makeready’s Brad Weston is producing the film, with Nesbo, Niclas Salomonsson, Gordon-Levitt, Tom Karnowski and Collin Creighton executive producing, while Oscar Montemayor will associate produce.

Gordon-Levitt is represented by WME. Woodley is represented by Hyperion and Range Media Partners. Madden is represented by CAA and Anonymous Content, while Lacôte is represented by CAA.