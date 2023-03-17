Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu Take a Raunchy Road Trip in ‘Joy Ride’ Trailer

Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu are four unlikely friends taking a wildly debauched trip to Asia in Joy Ride, a friendship comedy from the producers of Neighbors and Lionsgate.

Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim’s directorial debut from Seth Rogen’s Point Grey features a road trip gone wrong for Audrey (Park) after she enlists help from Lolo (Cola), Chinese soap star Kat (Hsu), and eccentric cousin Deadeye (Wu).

“You’re drug dealers now, bitches!” the four unlikely Asian American friends discover after encountering an American drug mule on a Chinese bullet train ride.

What ensues is a journey of bonding and belonging fueled by alcohol abuse and other raunchy hijinxs jam-packed into the two-minute trailer.

Joy Ride is having its world premiere Friday at SXSW, ahead of a wide release on June 23, 2023.

Fans of Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once, where she also played a young woman in crisis, will want to strap in for Joy Ride, which also stars Ronny Chieng and Chris Pang of Crazy Rich Asians, Desmond Chiam and Alexander Hodge.

The explicit comedy is penned by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, and based a story they created with director Lim.

Rogen shares producer credits on the rowdy shock comedy with Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao and Lim.