‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ Mickey Guyton, ’20/20′ Tapped for SAG-AFTRA American Scene Awards

Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and Dominique Fishback as Hampton’s fiancee, Deborah Johnson, in Warner Bros.’ 'Judas and the Black Messiah.'

The feature film Judas and the Black Messiah, country singer Mickey Guyton and ABC News’ 20/20 special on Breonna Taylor have been chosen as the recipients of the fifth biennial SAG-AFTRA American Scene Awards, which honor “producers who realistically portray the American Scene by employing union talent from misrepresented or underrepresented groups.”

SAG-AFTRA said that the winners chosen for work that demonstrates equal access and inclusion of diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, women, seniors and people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender as well as other misrepresented or underrepresented groups.

The American Scene Awards recognize diverse employment in three main contract categories covered by the union: Entertainment, Music & Sound Recordings and News & Broadcast. The winners of this year’s trio of awards are:

— Music & Sound Recordings Award: Capitol Records Nashville for Mickey Guyton’s Black Like Me

— Belva Davis News & Broadcast Award: 20/20 by ABC News and The Courier Journal in Louisville for Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor

— Entertainment Award: Warner Bros. Pictures for Judas and the Black Messiah

Among the finalists this year were the labels who championed bisexual Nigerian-American rapper Chika and the all-star, all-female country music quartet The Highwomen; CBS Sunday Morning and ABC News for Stop the Hate: The Violence Against Asian Americans; Netflix’s Gentefied; NBC’s New Amsterdam; HBO’s Watchmen; and A24’s Minari.

The American Scene Awards, which are overseen by SAG-AFTRA’s Diversity Advisory and Honors and Tributes committees, will be handout Sunday as part of the guild’s biennial convention in a presentation hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and Ken Jeong.

Past recipients of the SAG-AFTRA American Scene Awards include Hulu and A24 for Ramy, Twentieth Century Fox Television for This Is Us, Amazon Studios for Transparent, Columbia/Sony Music for Old Town Road (remix) by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and Atlantic Music Group for Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) and The Hamilton Mixtape, among others.