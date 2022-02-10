Judd Apatow to Return as Host for 2022 DGA Awards

“What makes the DGA Awards so very special is that it is recognition by one’s peers; camaraderie in celebrating excellence in our craft, and our DGA teams; as well as the special evening we share together as a storytelling family. And more than any other year, we could really use some laughs,” says Glatter. “There is no host that hits all these notes more perfectly than leading director, comedian, writer and industry force, the incredible Judd Apatow. We couldn’t be more grateful that he’s returning to the DGA Awards stage. And behind the scenes, when it comes to all things live and comedy, it doesn’t get better than Beth McCarthy-Miller. With this powerhouse team on board, it’s sure to be a fun-filled evening.”

Apatow adds: “I am so excited to host again as part of my ONGOING campaign for the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Apatow previously hosted the 70th DGA Awards in 2018 and the 72nd DGA Awards in 2020. His next feature is The Bubble, which he directed, produced and co-wrote with Pam Brady. The cast includes Karen Gillan, Keegan-Michael Key, Maria Bakalova, Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Pedro Pascal and David Duchovny. He is also producing the upcoming Bros for Universal, which stars and was co-written by Billy Eichner.

His most recent feature, The King of Staten Island, was released in 2020 and starred Pete Davidson. His other credits include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, This is 40 and Trainwreck, and he produced films like The Big Sick, Bridesmaids, Superbad, Anchorman, Step Brothers, Talladega Nights and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.