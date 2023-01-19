Judd Apatow to Return as Host of 2023 DGA Awards

Judd Apatow will return to host the 2023 DGA Awards, which take place on Feb. 18 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Directors Guild of America Awards Chair Beth McCarthy-Miller announced on Thursday.

This will be Apatow’s fourth time hosting the annual awards show — he has previously hosted in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

“I am so honored to host the DGA awards for the fourth time,” says Apatow. “If I was ever nominated, I would stop.”

McCarthy-Miller adds: “I’m thrilled that we landed Judd for this special anniversary DGA Awards show 75 years in the making. Never underestimate the power of a Chipotle gift card. Judd’s a comedy genius that can be counted upon to keep things moving — and as host, he doesn’t have to worry about getting played off the stage.”

Apatow has directed, produced and written many of Hollywood’s biggest comedy films and TV shows of the last two decades. His directing, producing and writing film credits include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Pineapple Express, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Bridesmaids, This Is 40, Trainwreck, The King of Staten Island, Bros and his recent Netflix film, The Bubble. For television, his past projects include Freaks and Geeks, Funny or Die Presents, Girls, Love and Crashing.

Apatow’s upcoming project is Please Don’t Destroy’s buddy comedy starring Bowen Yang and Meg Stalter. It will be released on Aug. 18.