‘The Nest’ With Jude Law to Close Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) has confirmed the first films for its 2021 program, unveiling on Tuesday that The Nest starring Jude Law will close the 55th edition of KVIFF on Aug. 28.

Law stars as Rory, a once high-flying commodities broker in 1980s Reagan’s America who returns home after a career setback to live in an English country manor and has to decide what price he is prepared to pay to climb up in society. Carrie Coon and Oona Roche co-star in the drama from director Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene)

The 55th KVIFF will kick off with a special concert featuring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar on the stage in front of the Hotel Thermal in Karlovy Vary, performed by the cast from the musical’s run at Prague’s Spirála Theatre. The performance will be performed by the Vary Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Ota Balage. The concert will celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Jesus Christ Superstar‘s Broadway debut on June 12, 1971.

In another special presentation, the 2021 KVIFF will screen Dreams of Stray Cats, director David Sís’s documentary about his world-famous brother, the illustrator and children’s writer Petr Sís, (The Wall: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain). The documentary will be accompanied by an exhibition, Petr Sís: Through Story, in the Moser Lounge on the first floor of the Hotel Thermal which will run during the entire festival Aug. 20-28.

Karlovy Vary on Tuesday also unveiled new COVID regulations that will involve a series of color-coded wristbands showing visitors’ COVID status — either fully vaccinated, recovered or tested — to grant access to cinemas and festival venues.

Oscar-winning Czech director Jan Sverak (Kolja) will be honored at the KVIFF 2021 with the festival’s President’s Award. Sverak will receive the award on August 26 ahead of a special screening of his drama The Ride, which won Karlovy Vary’s Crystal Globe for best film at the 30th KVIFF in 1995.

Karlovy Vary also announced the members of this year’s competition jury, which will include Danish documentary filmmaker Eva Mulvad (The Good Life), Polish actor Marta Nieradkiewicz (United States of Love, Netflix’s Ultraviolet), Greek director Christos Nikou (Apples), and German film critic and festival director Christoph Terhechte, the artistic and managing director of documentary film festival DOK Leipzig.