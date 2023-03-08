‘Judy Blume Forever’ Trailer Reveals the Coming-of-Age Story Behind the “Fearless” Author

Amazon Prime Video has released the first full trailer for Judy Blume Forever, the upcoming streaming documentary that paints the story of one of publishing’s most timely and timeless authors.

Directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, the film chronicles the author’s decades-long journey to becoming one of the most beloved — and banned — writers in publishing. Beginning with her childhood roots as a “fearful, imaginative child,” the more than 90-minute documentary explores how familial inspirations and an increasing radical honesty defined the woman who has helped generations grapple with their own maturity, including experiences around puberty, sex and identity.

“My daughter said, ‘Mother, couldn’t you write a book about teenagers who fall in love and do it and nobody has to die?'” Blume recalls at the beginning of the two-minute trailer. “And I thought: Yes!”

Through a combination of archival footage and various sitdowns with Blume — some of which see her longstanding correspondence with fans — the Judy Blume Forever trailer teases the signature humor and sensitivity of one of American publishing’s best-known names. Meanwhile, additional interviews with Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham, Anna Konkle, Samantha Bee and the other famous women — and men — she inspired help to unpack how Blume became a cultural flashpoint and a safe space for young adolescents.

“I don’t think Judy Blume wrote her books to be timeless,” Jason Reynolds says in the trailer about the author’s profound impact on readers. “I think she wrote her books to be timely, and they were so timely that they became timeless.”

Judy Blume Forever is produced by Imagine Documentaries, with Pardo, Wolchok, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Marcella Steingart also producing. The film is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Meredith Kaulfers.

Judy Blume Forever begins streaming on Prime Video April 21.