Julia Garner to Star in Thriller ‘Apartment 7A’ for Paramount Players

Julia Garner has signed on to star in Paramount Players’ Apartment 7A, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is being described as a psychological thriller. Garner is a two-time Emmy Award-winner for her role as Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s hit series Ozark, which will debut the first part of its fourth and final season on Jan. 21.

She also appeared in Kitty Green’s feature film The Assistant. Garner will also be seen starring as Anna Delvey in the Netflix limited series Inventing Anna, created and produced by Shonda Rhimes.

Natalie Erika James will direct Apartment 7A and co-wrote the latest script with Christian White based off a draft by Skylar James. John Krasinski, the star, filmmaker and producer of the two Quiet Place films, and Allyson Seeger, his producing partner at the duo’s Sunday Night Productions banner, have partnered once again with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes to produce Apartment 7A.

Krasinski, Seeger, Bay, Form and Fuller will share producing credits on the movie project. Alexa Ginsburg is overseeing Apartment 7A for Sunday Night. Alex Ginno is overseeing for Platinum Dunes.

Garner is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.