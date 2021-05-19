Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Star in A24 Movie ‘Tuesday’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will star in the A24 feature Tuesday, which is described as a “mother-daughter fairytale.”

Irish actress Lola Petticrew will play Louis-Dreyfus’ onscreen daughter, with Arinzé Kene also stet for the project.

Daina O. Pusić is making her feature directorial debut on the project after a series of fanciful and genre award-winning short films The Beast and the upcoming Rhonna & Donna, both of which were selected for Telluride.

Along with A24, Wild Swim Films is producing, with Helen Gladders of Gingerbread Pictures and Oliver Roskill of Record Player Films. BBC Film will co-finance with A24, alongside BFI awarding funds from the National Lottery and Cinereach.

Louis-Dreyfus, represented by CAA, was most recently seen in Marvel’s Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier following her run on HBO’s Veep. Her last feature was the English-language remake of Force Majeure, in which she starred opposite Will Ferrell.

Petticrew is repped by Hamilton Hodell. Kene is repped by Curtis Brown and Brillstein Entertainment.