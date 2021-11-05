A24 Acquires Rights to Nicole Holofcener’s ‘Beth & Don’, Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Star

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to star in the comedy Beth & Don.

A24 announced Friday that they acquired all U.S. rights to the comedy from Nicole Holofcener, who is writing and directing. The film is set to begin shooting early next year. UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the sale of the rights to A24.

The comedy will center on a New York novelist named Beth who is happily married to husband Don. However, when Beth overhears Don admit he hasn’t liked her writing in years, their once perfect marriage is tested and the good in their lives in threatened.

Holofcener and Dreyfus previously teamed on 2013’s Enough Said, which also starred the late James Gandolfini. The upcoming comedy also marks Louis-Dreyfus’ second film with A24, having just wrapped filming Dainah Oniunias-Pusic’s directorial debut, Tuesday.

Beth & Don will be produced by Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu — the pair also produced Enough Said — and Louis-Dreyfus.

Film Nation is handling all international sales.

