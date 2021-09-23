Julia Louis-Dreyfus Joins Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy in Kenya Barris-Directed Comedy (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joined Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in the untitled comedy feature that Kenya Barris will direct for Netflix.
Hill and Barris co-wrote the script and are producing via the latter’s Khalabo Ink Society banner, with Hill through his Strong Baby shingle. Also producing is Kevin Misher of Misher Films.
Plot details are being kept secret, but it is said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides.
Louis-Dreyfus will play Hill’s mother.
Barris is making his feature directorial debut with the project, which is being exec produced by Mychelle Deschamps and Hale Rothstein for Khalabo Ink Society, Strong Baby’s Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin, and Andy Berman of Misher Films. Also exec producing are David Hyman and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.
Louis-Dreyfus, who won nine Emmys for her work on HBO’s political comedy Veep, has been stealing scenes as a spymaster in Marvel’s Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and also voiced a character in Disney’s Onward. She also starred opposite Will Ferrell in 2020’s Downhill.
Louis-Dreyfus is repped by CAA and attorney Jonathan West.
