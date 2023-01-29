Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston Comedy Lands at Amazon Studios

- Share this article on Facebook
Fresh off the surprise box office success of Ticket to Paradise, Amazon Studios has struck a deal for a body-swap comedy starring Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Further plot details weren’t revealed.
The Amazon Studios movie is based on an original pitch by Palm Springs filmmaker Max Barbakow, who will write and direct. He’ll also produce alongside the two actresses and Lucky Chap Entertainment, the shingle co-founded by Margot Robbie.
Roberts starred opposite George Clooney in Universal’s Ticket to Paradise, which flew to a better-than-expected $169 million-plus at the global box office last year after older adults turned out in force.
Insiders say the Roberts-Aniston project, which was packaged by CAA, drew interest from studios across Hollywood. Roberts and Aniston will produce via their Red Om Films and Echo Films banners, respectively.
Roberts is represented by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. Aniston is also repped by CAA in addition to Lighthouse Management and Hansen Jacobson. Barbakow is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners and Sloan, Offer, Weber, & Dern. LuckyChap Entertainment, which Robbie runs alongside Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360, Narrative and attorney Jeff Bernstein.
Deadline first reported the deal.
