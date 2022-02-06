Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76

Julian Fowles, a film and television producer and Hollywood executive, died at a Miami hospital on Feb. 5. He was 76.

Fowles’ died in his sleep while recovering from a stroke, confirmed his longtime colleague and friend William Immerman to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday.

Educated at Harvard Law School, Fowles initially became an attorney at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, followed by serving as a contract attorney at Universal, Columbia and 20th Century Fox in California.

Early in his film career, Fowles worked at public broadcasting station KCET as executive producer of local programming, where he produced Eleanor: In Her Own Words starring Lee Remick as Eleanor Roosevelt, which won a Los Angeles Area Emmy and was picked up by PBS for their American Playhouse Series.

He also produced Daniel Petrie’s TV movie Mark Twain and Me — which won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding children’s program, among other awards — and co-wrote and produced The Light Stuff. While at KCET, Fowles played a key role in seeking programming that was representative of Latino, Black and Asian communities.

Upon leaving KCET, Fowles oversaw the TV division at Esparza/Katz Productions and produced a number of films including action thriller Butter, family drama The Sweetest Gift and John Stamos-starrer Captive.

Fowles also served as an officer and trustee of the Hollywood Arts Council.

Memorial plans for Fowles will be announced at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Gallena Fowles.