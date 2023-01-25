Actor Julian Sands Remains Missing After 12 Days Amid Mount Baldy Search

The search continues for Julian Sands after the actor was reported missing 12 days ago in the Mount Baldy area of Southern California, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

“The Sheriff’s Department is closing in on the second full week of the search for missing hiker, Julian Sands,” read a statement issued Tuesday. “Numerous ground and air search efforts have taken place. As of this time, Mr. Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been discovered. The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting.”

In a previous statement released Monday, Sands’ family thanked those who had been involved in the ongoing process, which included a list of multiple search and rescue teams.

“Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” the message read. “We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support.”

Sands, a 65-year-old resident of North Hollywood, was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 after hiking that day in the Baldy Bowl area of Mount Baldy, according to authorities. A search began, but ground crews were taken off the mountain the following evening amid avalanche risks and poor trail conditions due to snow and ice. Search continued via helicopters and drones as weather permitted, and ground crews later resumed when deemed safe to do so.

The British-born actor and noted outdoorsman began his career with supporting performances in the 1984 films Oxford Blues and The Killing Fields before landing the lead role opposite Helena Bonham Carter in director James Ivory’s A Room With a View (1985). The drama feature earned eight Oscar nominations, including best picture, and three wins.

Other film credits include Warlock (1989), Arachnophobia (1990), Leaving Las Vegas (1995) and David Fincher’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011). He has recurred on such television series as 24, Ghost Whisperer, Dexter, Banshee and What/If.

Sands married writer Evgenia Citkowitz in 1990, and the couple share two children. He has a third child from a previous relationship.