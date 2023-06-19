Julian Sands Search Continues Five Months After Being Reported Missing

The search for actor Julian Sands continues.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shared an update on Monday that they have continued their search for the actor, who was reported missing in January in the Mount Baldy area of Southern California.

“On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continued ongoing search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands. Unfortunately, Mr. Sands was not located,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They detailed that the search included more than 80 Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies and staff, supported by two helicopters, and drone crews. “Aviation resources inserted search teams into remote areas across Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessments efforts. Additionally, drone crews searched areas inaccessible to ground crews,” they continued.

Officials also shared videos of helicopters involved in the search efforts.

Portions of the mountain were inaccessible due to “extreme alpine conditions. Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10 plus feet of ice and snow.”

Since Sands was reported missing, the Sheriff’s Department noted that they have conducted eight searches, ground and air, “with volunteer searcher hours exceeding 500 hours. Additionally, eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area.”

Sands’ case remains active, and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity, according to officials.

Sands, known for roles in the films A Room With a View and Warlock, was reported missing after going hiking in California’s San Gabriel Mountains, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Nate Campos had told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

The 65-year-old was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Baldy Bowl area of Mount Baldy, according to authorities. Despite a search for the actor beginning, ground crews were taken off the mountain the next evening amid avalanche risks and poor trail conditions due to snow and ice.

In a statement released at the time, Sands’ family thanked those who had been involved in the ongoing search: “Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home. We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support.”