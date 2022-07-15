Julianne Moore Named President of Venice Film Festival Jury

Julianne Moore is set to head up the 2022 Venice International Film Festival jury.

The Oscar-winning actress was revealed as jury president of the 79th edition of the festival on Friday, alongside an international assortment of fellow jurors that includes Argentinian director, writer and producer Mariano Cohn, whose last film Official Competition starring Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas premiered in Venice last year, Italian filmmaker and 2013 David di Donatello debut director winner Leonardo Di Costanzo, French director Audrey Diwan, whose 2021 film Happening won the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2021, Iranian actress and A Separation star Leila Hatami, Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go novelist Kazuo Ishiguro and Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen, whose feature The Candidate won seven Goyas awards in 2019.

Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera made the announcement.

Moore, who became the first U.S woman to earn top acting prizes in Berlin (for The Hours in 2002), Venice (Far From Heaven, 2002) and Cannes (Maps to the Stars, 2014), follows on the heels of Bong Joon-ho, who served as the Venice jury president in 2021.

The jury will award the following official prizes to the feature films in competition: Golden Lion for best film, Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for best director, Coppa Volpi for best actress, Coppa Volpi for best actor, Special Jury Prize, Award for best screenplay, Marcello Mastroianni Award for best new young actor or actress.

The 79th edition of the Italian fest is set to run Aug. 31-Sept. 10.