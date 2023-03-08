Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney to Play Mother and Daughter in Apple’s ‘Echo Valley’

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney are teaming up for Apple Films’ Echo Valley. The duo will play a mother and daughter in the feature, which has a screenplay from Brad Ingelsby, the creator of HBO’s Mare of Easttown.

Michael Pearce, who won a BAFTA for Beast, will direct Echo Valley, which counts Ridley Scott as a producer.

Echo Valley centers on Kate Garrett (Moore), who is reeling from a personal tragedy and spending her days boarding and training horses at the picturesque Echo Valley Farm, located in southeast Pennsylvania. When her wayward daughter Clare (Sweeney) arrives late one night covered in someone else’s blood, the story veers into thriller territory and examines how far a mother will go to save her child.

Ingelsby, who developed the story with Michael Pruss, earned acclaim for his crime limited series Mare of Easttown, which won four Emmys and became a breakout show for HBO.

Ridley Scott produces the upcoming feature via Scott Free. Pruss, Ingelsby and Kevin Walsh produce for The Walsh Company. Executive producers include Scott Greenberg, Scott Free’s Rebecca Feuer and Nicole Jordan-Webber. Erika Olde and Sam Roseme executive produce via Black Bicycle Entertainment. Tanja Tawadjoh will co-produce.

Moore, an Oscar winner for Still Alice, is repped by WME and Management 360, Edelstein, Laird. Sweeney, who has the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Webb coming up, is repped by Paradigm and imPRint and Hansen, Jacobsen. Pearce is repped by WME and Independent Talent Group. Ingelsby is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and McKuin Frankel.

Variety first reported the news.