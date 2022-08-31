Julianne Moore on Being Venice Jury President and Why Film Business and Film Art Are Two Different Things

The art, not the business of film, will be on Julianne Moore’s mind over the next 10 days, as the Oscar-winning actress takes on her latest role as the president of the competition jury for the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, the first day of Venice 2022, Moore mused that while most discussions “about the future of cinema” tend to focus on the movie business, “what is more important is what is being created” and the stories being told. “To me, that is what Venice is all about [it’s an] opportunity to see all this incredible work.”

Netflix has a dominant presence in Venice this year, with four films in competition this year, including Wednesday night’s opening film, White Noise from Noah Baumbach. But Moore was not drawn into a debate about whether there was a difference between streaming films and cinema-first movies.

“There have always been different delivery systems, it is constantly changing,” she said, “but art doesn’t change: people are always telling stories and finding new ways to tell their stories.”

Moore is no stranger to Venice, but she said she was amazed to be back judging this year’s competition. “The first time I was in Venice, I was an actress on an American soap opera, it was 1986. If I had known then I would be here as the president of the jury, I would have fallen in the canal!”

Moore heads up a seven-person jury, which includes Argentina director Mariano Cohn, Italian director and screenwriter Leonardo Di Costanzo, French director Audrey Diwan (whose Happening won Venice last year), Iranian actress Leila Hatami, the British-Japanese author Kazuo Ishiguro (Japan-Great Britain) and Spanish director and screenwriter Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

The jury of Venezia 79 will award the following official prizes to the feature films in competition: the Golden Lion for the best film, the Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for the best director, the Coppa Volpi for best actress and Coppa Volpi for best actor, the special jury prize, the award for best screenplay, “Marcello Mastroianni” Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.