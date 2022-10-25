Julianne Nicholson joins Nicolas Cage in Kristoffer Borgli’s ‘Dream Scenario’ Comedy

Julianne Nicholson has joined Nicolas Cage in Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario comedy for A24 and Square Peg.

Nicholson’s latest credits include Blonde, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. She also appeared in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, three seasons of NBC’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent and recurred on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.

Dylan Baker, Kate Berlant, Michael Cera, Dylan Gelula and Tim Meadows also join the ensemble cast for the latest movie from the director of Sick of Myself. The nihilistic comedy bowed at the Cannes Film Festival and portrays a self-absorbed young woman, played by Kristine Kujath Thorp, making herself sick to attract attention and one-up her artist boyfriend (Eirik Saether).

Though described as a comedy, Dream Scenario has plot points that remain under wraps. Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone will produce the picture written and directed by Borgli.

Dream Scenario marks the fourth collaboration between Square Peg and A24 after Hereditary, Midsommar and the upcoming film Disappointment Blvd., which will star Joaquin Phoenix.

Production on Dream Scenario starts this month. Utopia acquired the North American rights to Borgli’s Sick of Myself out of Cannes. Utopia is eyeing an early 2023 release.

Nicholson is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment. Berlant is repped by UTA and Rise Management. Meadows is repped by ESD Talent and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, while Gelula is repped by Mosaic. Borgli is represented by UTA.