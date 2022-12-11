Julie Andrews Says Starring in New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie “Probably Not Going to Be Possible”

Julie Andrews is sharing her thoughts on a potential role in third Princess Diaries.

In an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, The Sound of Music actress addressed if she would appear in a chapter in one of her first public comments since the project was announced as being in development. In the first two films, Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis.

“I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible. It was talked about very shortly after two [The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement] came out, but it’s now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run,” Andrews said. “In terms of us doing it, I doubt that now.”

In November, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Aadrita Mukerji is writing a script for a new installment of Princess Diaries for Disney. According to sources, the movie is a continuation of the series of films that Anne Hathaway starred in rather than a reboot.

THR reported that sources say Hathaway does not have a deal to return to the franchise but hope she would return if the film moves forward. In the past, the Les Misérables actress has shared her support publicly for a third film.

This isn’t the first time Andrews has expressed her thoughts about returning to the Princess Diaries franchise. In 2019, during a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Mary Poppins star responded to rumors surrounding the potential film, saying, “The truth is I haven’t heard. There’s been talk about it for quite awhile.”

More recently, in June 2022, Andrews spoke to THR ahead of receiving the AFI Life Achievement Award, calling her return a “lovely thought.”

But when asked if she would want to revisit the franchise, she said, “I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us. [Marshall died in 2016.] [For] especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it.”

For the new film, Debra Martin Chase is returning to produce after working on the first two Princess Diaries. Melissa Stack, the screenwriter for The Other Woman and Godmothered, is executive producing.