Julio Torres to Write, Direct and Star in A24 Film (Exclusive)

Julio Torres is plotting his film debut.

Sources say the comedian will write, direct and star in his own A24 comedy. While the film is still in the early stages and the plot is being kept under wraps, Tilda Swinton is attached the star in the project.

Torres will produce the currently untitled movie alongside A24. Emma Stone and Dave McCary are also set to produce via their Fruit Tree shingle. McCary, a former Saturday Night Live writer-director, is a frequent collaborator of Torres’.

Torres is, of course, best known for his HBO stand-up special My Favorite Shapes (helmed by McCary) and his HBO comedy series Los Espookys, which is returning for a second season.

The New York-based comedian also wrote on SNL from 2016 to 2019 and has credits on two 2021 episodes. He’s described his relationship with the NBC staple as fluid, noting that his 2019 exit was an “open-ended goodbye.”

Torres is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson. Swinton is repped by UTA, Hamilton Hodell and Peikoff Mahan. Stone is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham, while McCary is repped by Mosaic and Myman Greenspan.