‘Jumanji’ Director Jake Kasdan Reuniting With Dwayne Johnson for Holiday Adventure Movie at Amazon

Jake Kasdan is heading to the North Pole.

The director is reuniting with his Jumanji star Dwayne Johnson for Red One, the unique Christmas-themed feature project set up at Amazon.

Kasdan will direct the feature project and also joins the ranks of its producers as well.

Johnson is attached to star, possibly even as Santa himself, and is producing with his Seven Bucks Productions cohorts, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. The latter, who is Seven Bucks’ president of production, created the original story that is being translated into a script by Chris Morgan, who previously worked with Johnson on four Fast and Furious movies as well as the Johnson-led 2019 spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. Morgan is also producing.

Kasdan is producing via his banner, The Detective Agency, along with Melvin Mar; Sky Salem Robinson is co-producing.

Amazon picked up the project in June, intrigued by the branding and business opportunities not just for the streaming side of Amazon but the e-commerce side as well.

Details are being kept in the sack but Red One, which is a tentative title, is described by Amazon as “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.”

The film aims to shoot in 2022 with a 2023 holiday release.

Kasdan and Johnson worked together on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, blockbusters that grossed over $1.7 billion worldwide. He is known for his comedic touch with his movies Walk Hard and Bad Teacher and most recently helmed the first episode of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D for Disney+.

Kasdan is repped by WME and Sloss Eckhouse.