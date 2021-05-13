‘Jungle Cruise’ Sailing Simultaneously Into Theaters and On Disney+ Premier

Franchise-hopeful Jungle Cruise is the latest Disney summer 2020 tentpole to opt for a dual release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier as theaters around the globe continue to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

The tentpole will be released on the big screen and on the streamer for an additional $30 on July 30. It was originally intended to be an exclusive theatrical release.

Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Jungle Cruise opposite Emily Blunt, announced the shift in strategy Thursday morning via social media and ahead of Disney’s earnings.

“Join my ace Emily Blunt (the female Indiana Jones) and myself on THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME as our DISNEY’s JUNGLE CRUISE hits theaters and your living rooms ON THE SAME DAY – JULY 30th,” the actor said. “The most important thing with our movie was to ALWAYS take care of families around the world by giving you options to watch it. Audience first. Let’s own our 2021 comeback as we get back into the swing of life – ALL ABOARD!! #JUNGLECRUISE #Disney.”

In late March, Disney said it would make Marvel Studios’ summer event pic Black Widow available on Disney+ Premier Access at the same time it hits theaters. Ditto for Cruella, another big-budget tentpole that unfurls over Memorial Day.

Black Widow is slated for July 9, moving back from its previous May 7 date. It will be available to Disney+ subscribers for an additional $30. The studio previously released Mulan for $30 through the Premier Access tier.