‘Jungle Cruise’ Producer Beau Flynn, New Line Team for Home Invasion Thriller ‘Prowl’ (Exclusive)

Beau Flynn’s FlynnPictureCo., one of the producers behind Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise, is teaming up with New Line for a home invasion thriller.

New Line has picked up Prowl, a pitch from writing duo Jake Emanuel and Willie Block who will now write the script. Flynn will produce the project via his FlynnPictureCo., which has a long-term first-look deal with both New Line and Warner Bros.

Plot details are being kept in the basement but the project is being described as a genre-bending female-driven home invasion thriller set over the course of one evening.

FlynnPictureCo.’s Scott Sheldon will act as executive producer. Shelby Thomas will oversee the project for the company. Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter and Chris Pan are overseeing for New Line.

Emanuel and Block have developed projects for Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Sacha Baron Cohen and Danny McBride. They also wrote an adaptation of The Hunchback of Notre Dame for Paramount and were staff writers on animated series Chozen.

Most recently, Emanuel and Block wrote and directed the narrative podcast The Edge of Sleep, produced by QCODE Media. Sleep garnered a coveted five star rating and over four million downloads, and a season two has now been greenlit. The duo, repped by law firm Mckuin, Frankel & Whitehead, also are coming off the release of horror anthology podcast Bad Vibes, also for QCODE.



FlynnPictureCo is prepping for the July 30th opening of Jungle Cruise, which stars global superstars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The company is currently in production on Black Adam, New Line’s DC superhero feature that stars Johnson.