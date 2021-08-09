‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill Both Alarmed and Flattered by New Alan Grant Figure

Sam Neill is more than a little taken aback by a new Mattel action figure for his Jurassic Park character, Dr. Alan Grant.

The actor on Monday took to Twitter to say he was both alarmed and flattered by the toy, which comes with removable heads and hands for the paleontologist-turned hero in Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1993 blockbuster.

“Got sent [an] alarming pic of model Alan Grant with REMOVABLE head and hands! (And generous cricket protector). Is this for would-be young murderers to play with? Regardless – could the manufacturer send some, my kids want them?! Only slightly worried,” the actor wrote.

Amblin Entertainment saw the message and tried to hurry things along.

“@Mattel, could you possibly send Sam some Alan Grant figures with removable noggin and hands for his kids to enjoy? ;),” tweeted Spielberg’s production company.

The Alan Grant figure is part of the Mattel Amber Collection for the Dino franchise. The toyline was launched in 2019 and keeps adding characters from the films. The Alan Grant figure is due out in October.

As for Neill, he is not quite done with Dr. Grant yet. The actor, along with Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), will reprise his iconic role in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. The film is due out June 10, 2022.