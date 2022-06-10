×
China Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Headed for $15M Opening Day

The Universal film will easily rank as the biggest Hollywood opening in China this year.

Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) and Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise) in Jurassic World Dominion. Courtesy of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion is headed for a so-so opening day in China of about $15 million (RMB 100 million), according to early forecasts from regional box office tracker Artisan Gateway.

The Colin Trevorrow-directed film scored $673,000 (RMB 4.5 million) in midnight previews Thursday night and had earned $6.4 million (RMB 43 million) as of midday Friday.

However, the tentpole is trailing its franchise predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, by a wide margin. Released in China in 2018, the prior sequel earned RMB 13.7 million in previews, RMB 202 million on its opening day, eventually reaching a total of $261 million (RMB 1.7 billion).

Still, Dominion will easily rank as the biggest Hollywood opening in China this year, topping The Batman’s lackluster $12.1 million China debut in March. (Some of 2022’s top Hollywood earners like Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and Marvel’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness have been denied China releases by Beijing regulators due to political reasons.)

Dominion is contending with a far more depressed China film market, however. Although many urban centers, including Shanghai, are emerging from recent, economically damaging COVID lockdowns, a smattering of cinemas across the country remain closed as a public health precaution and consumer activity continues to be suppressed.

As of Monday, China’s full-year box office total was just $2.4 billion, down a whopping 40 percent from a $3.9 billion revenue total at the same point in 2021.

