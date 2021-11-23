‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Unveils First 5 Minutes with Prehistoric Scene

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Jurassic World: Dominion goes 65 million years into the past in its opening moments, which have been unveiled online ahead of its release next summer.
The film picks up after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), which saw the destruction of the dinosaur’s home, Isla Nublar, with a number of the animals escaping into the world at the film’s end.
Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and returning Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. It was initially slated for June 11, 2021, but was pushed to June 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director Colin Trevorrow has spent months at his home in England overseeing post-production on the project. He penned the script with Emily Carmichael, from a story he developed with frequent collaborator Derek Connolly.
“It is a true ensemble of all of these people, even if they may not be side by side the whole time,” the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “There is just something really exhilarating, just from a generational standpoint, to be able to put all of these characters into a situation where they are again having to not just survive together, but make sure that we all don’t go extinct just like the dinosaurs.”
In addition to Dominion, Trevorrow has been keeping the Jurassic World franchise alive with Netflix’s animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which arrives with season four next month and directly ties into the film series.
Jurassic World: Dominion, from Universal, is due out June 10, 2022.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Laurence Fishburne
Casey Affleck to Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’ With Laurence Fishburne, Emily Beecham
-
Behind The Screen
IBC 2021 In-Person Event Canceled Amid COVID-19 Concerns in Host Country The Netherlands
-
-
XYZ Films
Sam Claflin, Veronica Echegui Romantic Comedy ‘Book of Love’ Picked Up by Prime Video (Exclusive)
-
Obituaries
Bart the Bear II, Seen in Such Films as ‘Into the Wild’ and ‘We Bought a Zoo,’ Dies at 21