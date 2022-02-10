‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer Features Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill Returning to Save the Day

The long-awaited first trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion has arrived, and it is packed with equal parts dino action and nostalgia.

The film, from Universal and director Colin Trevorrow, is the third film in the Jurassic World franchise that began in 2015. Dominion includes mainstays Chris Pratt and Bryce Callas Howard and also brings back the stars of Jurassic Park, the 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel that first introduced the world to a park in which dinosaurs run amok. Back in action are Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. All three are featured heavily in the preview.

“It is a true ensemble of all of these people, even if they may not be side by side the whole time,” Trevorrow told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “There is just something really exhilarating, just from a generational standpoint, to be able to put all of these characters into a situation where they are again having to not just survive together, but make sure that we all don’t go extinct just like the dinosaurs.”

Trevorrow wrote the script with Emily Carmichael, based on a story he developed with Derek Connolly. In November, Universal unveiled the first five minutes of the film, which depicts how one misquito’s actions millions of years earlier led to dinosaur resurrection in the modern day.

Dominion deals with the fallout from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), which showed the destruction of the dinosaurs’ home, Isla Nublar, and dinosaurs escaping into the modern world.

Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 10.