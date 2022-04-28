New ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer Delivers Bigger Look at Terrifyingly Toothy Giganotosaurus

Jurassic World: Dominion‘s big bad dino bares its (very large) teeth in the latest trailer for the upcoming Universal movie, which dropped Thursday.

While the second sneak peek at Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic conclusion offers few spoilers, it does tease a bigger look at the Giganotosaurus — a theropod the director described as having a Joker-like personality — as its terrorizes Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing, and the trio of original Jurassic Park movie stars: Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm.

“Giga” for short, Trevorrow has previously said he “wanted something that felt like the Joker” and promised that it “just wants to watch the world burn.”

The trailer also reveals what might jeopardize the tenuous but longstanding relationship between Grady and Blue, the raptor he’s built an unusually close bond with over two films. As the trailer previews, Blue seemingly has a baby, but when it’s kidnapped by humans, Blue grows distrustful and turns on Grady, who sets out to get the baby raptor back and restore his connection with Blue.

For fans of the original Jurassic Park films, there are also several moments that might look familiar. That includes Sattler, who is seen slowly taking off her sunglasses in nearly the exact same fashion as Grant in the orginal 1993 film.

Goldblum’s Malcolm is also seen swinging a fiery tree branch — just as he did with a flare in the first film, alongside glimpses of Ellie and Alan connecting on a dig site — the type of location where the duo was first introduced in the movie that started it all. But perhaps the trailer’s most recognizable callback is that huge dino footstep in the foreground, as characters look on horrified — a classic shot callback to a scene in the first film featuring its big bad dino: the T-Rex.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in theaters June 10.

Ryan Parker contributed to this report.