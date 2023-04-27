‘Justice League: Warworld’ Cast Unveiled (Exclusive)

The Justice League is going to war. The upcoming summer animated home entertainment release Justice League: Warworld has unveiled its cast, which is toplined by Jensen Ackles as Batman/Officer Wayne, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince and Darren Criss as Superman/Agent Kent.

Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment are behind the project.

The official synopsis reads: “Until now, the Justice League has been a loose association of superpowered individuals. But when they are swept away to Warworld, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom.”

The rest of the cast includes Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter/J’onn J’onzz, Troy Baker as Jonah Hex, Matt Bomer as Old Man, Roger C. Cross as Machiste, Brett Dalton as Bat Lash, Trevor Duvall as Drifter, John DiMaggio as Lobo, Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul, Frank Grillo as Agent Faraday, Rachel Kimsey as Mariah Romanova and David Lodge as Sheriff, and Damian O’Hare as Deimos and Teddy Sears as Warlord.

Executive producers include Butch Lukic (Batman: The Long Halloween) and Sam Register, along with longtime Batman franchise executive producer Michael Uslan.

Jeff Wamester (Legion of Super-Heroes) directs from a script by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural), Ernie Albacker (Justice League Dark: Apocalypse War) & Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power). The producers are Jim Krieg (The Death and Return of Superman) & Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham).